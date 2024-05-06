Coal Tycoon, Wine Mogul Host Trump Fundraiser in Horse Country
Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners LP, his wife, former Ambassador Kelly Craft, and Jackson Family Wines’s Barbara Banke will host a fundraiser for Donald Trump this month as the presumptive Republican nominee seeks to build his campaign war chest even as legal fees and criminal trials hinder its operations.
Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners LP, his wife, former Ambassador Kelly Craft, and Jackson Family Wines’s Barbara Banke will host a fundraiser for Donald Trump this month as the presumptive Republican nominee seeks to build his campaign war chest even as legal fees and criminal trials hinder its operations.