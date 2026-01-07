Coalition of the Willing: What security guarantees have France, UK, others promised Ukraine at Paris meet? Details here

The allies of Ukraine have agreed to provide the country with multilayered security guarantees at a key meeting in Paris as part of a proposal to end its conflict with Russia. This was also the first time that the US, which was represented in the meeting by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, backed the security guarantees.

In the meeting, leaders from European countries, Canada, and representatives of the US, along with top European Union and NATO officials, were present.

After the meeting, Kier Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, showed confidence about its outcome, saying that the meeting made “excellent progress”. But he also cautioned that “the hardest yards are still ahead.”

Starmer added that there can only be peace if Russia compromises, and “Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.”

What security guarantees have Ukraine been promised? The leaders present at the meeting said they would provide Kyiv's forces in the front lines with training, equipment, as well as air, land, and sea support in order to deter any future attack by Russia.

Starmer also said that if a ceasefire is reached, both UK and France “will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.”

On his part, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that 'several thousand' French soldiers could be deployed to Ukraine as a measure to ensure peace after a ceasefire deal is signed with Russia.

"These are not forces that will be engaged in combat," AFP quoted Macron as saying to France 2 on the sidelines of the summit, calling such a deployment "a force of reassurance."

However, there was no specific number given regarding the size of the force, and a number of details of the plan are still unclear.

What Russia is saying Moscow has been keeping its cards closer to its chest regarding the possible ceasefire deal, with the situation having worsened after the alleged Ukrainian attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia did not issue any specific comment on the meeting on Tuesday yet, which is also the eve of the Orthodox Christmas.

Russian officials have insisted that there can be no ceasefire until a comprehensive settlement is agreed upon. Putin has also warned against deployment of troops from NATO nations on Ukrainian soil.

What Ukraine is saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also agreed that progress has been made in these talks. He also stated that the commitments being made by these countries need to be ratified by them so that they can be acted upon after any settlement is reached with Moscow.

“We determined what countries are ready to take leadership in the elements of security guarantees on the ground, in the air, and at sea, and in restoration,” Zelensky said at a news conference after the meeting. “We determined what forces are needed. We determined, how these forces will be operated and at what levels of command.”

