Coca-Cola Q1 results: Strong growth reported as consumers pay more

Coca-Cola Q1 results: Strong growth reported as consumers pay more1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency shifts and acquisitions, increased by 12% in the quarter, above the 9.6% average analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings of 68 cents a share exceeded the estimated 65 cents.
Coca-Cola Co. reported first-quarter organic revenue growth that surpassed estimates as consumers absorbed higher costs for the company’s sodas, juices and energy drinks.
