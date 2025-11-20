Cockroach coffee goes viral among youngsters: Food vlogger reviews it, ‘Not as disgusting as I thought’

A Beijing insect museum has introduced a new coffee that uses the ground cockroach powder. It also uses dried yellow mealworms to create an unusual drink that many people find shocking.

Unusual coffee trends are common in China. Some cafes add deep-fried worms to drinks while some mix fried chilli and hot pepper powder into lattes.

According to Chinese doctors, yellow mealworms are rich in protein and may help improve the immune system. A museum worker says the ant-based drink tastes sour. The pitcher plant version, on the other hand, tastes like normal coffee.

The roach coffee is mainly tried by curious youngsters because their parents dislike anything related to cockroaches. The shop sells over 10 cups of this unusual brew each day.

“The roach coffee is mainly consumed by curious young people. Parents with children do not like it as they dislike cockroaches,” he said.

Visitors say the flavour feels burnt and slightly sour, which fits the museum’s insect theme. The drink costs 45 yuan (more than ₹550). It is sold only inside the museum’s own cafes.

“We launched this type of coffee at the end of June, and it trended on the internet recently. As an insect-themed museum, it seemed like a good idea to have drinks that match,” an employee told the Chinese media.

Staff members said the idea originated in June and gained popularity online later. That encouraged more people to try it.

The museum has also created drinks using pitcher plant digestive juice. It has also innovated a special ant-based brew that was offered only during Halloween, according to the South China Morning Post.

Traditional Chinese medicine All the insect ingredients come from traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) shops. The museum claims they are safe for consumption, which may comfort curious customers.

TCM beliefs suggest that cockroach powder can aid in improving blood circulation. This view, however, is not accepted by mainstream science.

Beijing food vlogger Chen Xi tried the crushed insect coffee after his followers had requested it. He shut his eyes and drank it quickly.

“Well, it is not as disgusting as I thought,” he said.

Still, netizens remain doubtful about such experimental drinks.