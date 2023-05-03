Codelco sees copper production slump at aging mines in Chile1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:44 AM IST
The world’s biggest supplier of the metal, Codelco’s first-quarter copper production and sales slumped as it struggles to recover from a dip in ore quality and setbacks at its mines and projects in Chile.
