Codelco sees copper production slump at aging mines in Chile

Codelco is attempting to get back on track at its operating mines after enduring mishaps including a rockfall, equipment malfunctions and a dam freeze. At the same time, it’s juggling four major mine overhauls in a bid to restore output toward the end of the decade. Project development is proving difficult across the industry amid logistical challenges exposed by the pandemic and exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

