Coinbase becomes first Crypto company to enter Fortune 500 list

Tumultuous market conditions have heavily affected Coinbase, as traders have slowed down their activity. Its trading volume has fallen short of analysts' expectations with a downfall of about 39% from the $547 billion, the company recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was when crypto prices were at all-time highs. Bitcoin, comprising 44% of its business is trading below $30,000, on the back of the worst crash witnessed by the crypto market, estimated at $1 trillion.