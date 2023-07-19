Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong to meet US House Democrats today

Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong to meet US House Democrats today1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:41 AM IST
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will meet with House Democrats to discuss the future of digital asset legislation and address issues such as tax, privacy, and national security. The meeting comes as Coinbase and Binance face lawsuits from the SEC
Amid the legal suite faced by the crypto exchange, Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong will meet privately meet with a group of US House of Representatives Democrats on Wednesday.
