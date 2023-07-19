comScore
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong to meet US House Democrats today

 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:41 AM IST Edited By Sharmila Bhadoria

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will meet with House Democrats to discuss the future of digital asset legislation and address issues such as tax, privacy, and national security. The meeting comes as Coinbase and Binance face lawsuits from the SEC

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, is set to meet US Democrats on Wednesday.(FILE PHOTO) (REUTERS)

Amid the legal suite faced by the crypto exchange, Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong will meet privately meet with a group of US House of Representatives Democrats on Wednesday.

In the meeting, he will discuss various issues ranging from future of digital asset legislation to tax, national security, privacy, and climate.

Notably, Coinbase, along with Binance, is facing lawsuits brought by he US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly failing to register their operations with the agency.

There was no official information or confirmation by Coinbase about the meeting of CEO with US House of Representatives.

If the SEC lawsuits are succcessful, they could transform the crypto market by asserting the SEC's jurisdiction over the industry. For years, key players of the industry have argued that tokens do not constitue securities and should not be regulated by the commission. The Coinbase and Binance have denied the SEC's allegations and have pledged to vigorously defend themselves in court.

Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong has been known to be a vocal critic of SEC and its stance on crypto currency. He has even called SEC Chair Gary Gensler an "outlier" among Washington policymakers.

(With inputs from Reuters)

