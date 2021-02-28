Cold war-era defense system to get upgrade to counter Russia, China

Cold war-era defense system to get upgrade to counter Russia, China5 min read . 02:02 PM IST
- The U.S. and Canada move to modernize a missile-surveillance system in the Arctic that officials say is outdated
The U.S. and Canada plan to modernize a network of defense satellites and radar in the Arctic, in a bid to counter a growing military presence in the north from Russia and China.
President Biden asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ramp up Canada’s spending on defense, including an upgrade of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, commonly known as Norad, during a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday, according to an official familiar with the discussions.
