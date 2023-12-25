Beijing: Beijing has recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951, CNN reported. A cold wave swept swathes of China and brought blizzards in its wake, sending temperatures towards historic lows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1)The temperature recorded at Beijing's Nanjiao weather station rose to above zero degrees Celsius on Sunday afternoon for the first time in days, state media Beijing Daily reported.

2)According to Beijing Daily, since the temperature first dropped to below zero degrees on December 11, the temperature has remained below that line for more than 300 hours.

3)Northern and northeastern parts of the country have experienced a record-breaking chill since last week, with some areas in the northeast hitting minus 40 Celsius (minus 40 Fahrenheit) and below as biting cold air flowed down from the Arctic.

Strong cold wave sweeps China 4)A strong cold wave swept through most of China this month, pushing the heating capacity of some cities in northern China to its limit.

Several cities in China are in grip of winter heating supply crunch 5)Several cities in the central Chinese province of Henan, southwest of Beijing, are in the grip of a winter heating supply crunch, with thermal power suppliers in the city of Jiaozuo under pressure to ensure supplies.

Heating boilers at JiaoZuo WanFang Aluminum Manufacturing, one of the major suppliers in the city, have broken down, leaving some areas in urgent need of more heat supply, state media reported on Sunday.

6) The supplier is scrambling to fix the malfunction and expects to resume supply on Dec. 26, state media reported, without specifying the number of boilers that have broken down.

7)China's central province of Henan has seen multiple system failures, as per CNN.

In Jiaozuo, heating was partially halted after a malfunction at the Wanfang power plant on Friday.

8)The province's two other cities Puyang and Pingdingshan have cut heating to most government buildings and state-owned enterprises since Friday to "prioritize limited heating resources for hospitals, schools and residential buildings," according to statements from the two cities' governments.

China latest weather forecast 9)The weather forecast shows temperatures in the three cities hitting sub-zero on Sunday. Temperatures in several other areas in Henan would plunge to a low of minus 15 C (5 F) over the weekend, the central province's weather authority said on Saturday.

China Cold Wave Hampers Earthquake Rescue Efforts 10)The bitter temperatures also hampered rescue efforts after a deadly earthquake this month in northwest Gansu province.

-With inputs from Reuters, ANI

