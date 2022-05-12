Coldest May day in 10 years: Temperatures drop below 25 degrees in this city

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On May 11, the minimum temperature was 19.5°C and the maximum temperature hovered around 24°C.
On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 25°C, while the minimum temperature dropped to as low as 19.5°C.
Under the influence of Cyclone Asani, several southern Indian states including Andhra and Karnataka received very heavy rainfall for the past few days. Due to this, mercury levels have dropped significantly in Bengaluru.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that it was the coldest May day since 2012. It further said, the temperatures dropped due to the cyclone which made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast.
On Thursday morning, the maximum temperature was 25°C, while the minimum temperature dropped to as low as 19.5°C.
The coldest day in May in recent history in Bengaluru was on May 14, 1972 when the highest temperature recorded was 22.2°C.
Odisha, West Bengal likely to get light rainfall
Meanwhile, cyclone Asani, which had turned into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh, has further weakened to a depression, the IMD said on Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain in some districts of Odisha and West Bengal.
The weather system remained practically stationary during the last six hours and weakened to a depression, and is likely to turn into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours, it said in a bulletin.
Isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh could receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the weather office said.
It has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower in some areas of Odisha from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday.