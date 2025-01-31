British rock band Coldplay has set a new benchmark in the world of live music with their “Music of the Spheres” World Tour, breaking the record for the highest attendance for a music tour.

With over 10.3 million tickets sold, the British band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour has now outpaced Swift’s 10.1 million, according to Guinness World Records.

While Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour still holds the title for the highest-grossing tour ever, Coldplay’s ongoing tour, which continues until September 2025, is set to add even more to this historic achievement.

However, The Eras Tour remains the highest-grossing tour to date, with a staggering $2,077,618,725 in revenue.

Breaking attendance records The landmark achievement comes after Coldplay performed what is now the largest-ever stadium show of the 21st century in Ahmedabad, on the weekend of January 25–26. More than 223,000 fans gathered at the two-night event, marking a historic moment for the band and their fans. “Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India,” the band’s official account wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever.”

The record-breaking performance in Ahmedabad was just the latest highlight in Coldplay’s ongoing tour, which has taken the band to cities worldwide.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour, which began in March 2022 in Costa Rica, is set to continue until September 2025, taking Coldplay to a range of global destinations, including Hong Kong, Seoul, and the United States in the coming months.

The band's vision for the tour When the tour was first announced, Coldplay expressed their enthusiasm for performing live and connecting with their fans. “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band,” they said. “We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.” The band also emphasised the significance of Music of the Spheres, their latest album, released in 2021. The album reached No. 1 on the UK charts within two weeks of its release and has played a pivotal role in the tour’s massive success, as per Guinness World Records report.