Collection of personal possessions of Freddie Mercury to be auctioned1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:35 AM IST
- The range of his belongings to be displayed and auctioned include stage costumes, handwritten lyrics, fine and decorative arts and precious objects
Sotheby’s auction house on Wednesday announced that a never-before-seen collection of personal possessions of Freddie Mercury, the British singer-songwriter of Indian Parsi descent, will go on a world tour-cum-exhibition followed by six auctions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×