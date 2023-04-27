Sotheby’s auction house on Wednesday announced that a never-before-seen collection of personal possessions of Freddie Mercury, the British singer-songwriter of Indian Parsi descent, will go on a world tour-cum-exhibition followed by six auctions.

The range of his belongings to be displayed and auctioned include stage costumes, handwritten lyrics, fine and decorative arts and precious objects.

The month-long exhibition in London will open on 4 August and will see over 1,500 items from Garden Lodge displayed in a sequence of specially designed galleries, each devoted to a different aspect of Mercury’s life. The exhibition will close on 5 September, his birth date.

Prior to the exhibition, highlights from the collection will tour New York, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong in June.

Mercury was born as Farrokh Bulsara. He spent his childhood in India, went to boarding school at Panchgani, and lived much of his adult life at Garden Lodge in Kensington, west London.

One of the important highlight lots of the auction includes Freddie Mercury’s crown – a replica of the St. Edward’s Crown to be worn by King Charles III in the forthcoming Coronation on 6 May. The crown will go on display in Sotheby’s New Bond Street windows in London from Wednesday.

The British singer, an avid collector, died at the age of 45 over 30 years ago. His cherished London home was preserved almost as it was by his closest friend Mary Austin after his death.