College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 08:42 AM IST
Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall
Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall
Listen to this article
A police bomb squad rushed to the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a suspicious package, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person.