Colombia earthquake: 224 dead, 3,000+ missing, 1,600 buildings damaged; US and EU send aid — latest updates

Search-and-rescue operations entered a second day in western Colombia on Tuesday as crews raced to find survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings following a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake.

Local authorities in several affected regions put the death toll at more than 200, while more than 3,000 people remain listed as missing.

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Rescuers search through rubble Rescue workers, soldiers, volunteers and families continued digging through concrete rubble using cranes, excavators and their bare hands. Around 1,600 buildings across the affected region have been reported damaged or collapsed, while nearly 5,000 homes have been damaged.

Roads, airports hit The earthquake struck Colombia's coffee-growing heartland early Monday, with Choco near the epicentre among the worst-affected areas.

Roads, electricity, water, healthcare and communications have been disrupted, making it difficult for rescue teams to reach communities in the impoverished and difficult-to-access region.

Six airports — Quibdo, Pereira, Manizales, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura — were closed because of damage. Dozens of roads were also affected.

Pereira, Cali among worst-hit cities Pereira has suffered extensive damage, with entire residential sections reduced to concrete slabs. Volunteers have formed human chains to remove debris as rescuers search for survivors.

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Cali has also suffered major damage, with at least 20 buildings reported to have collapsed and people trapped beneath the rubble.

A hospital in Cali was among the damaged facilities. Several upper floors collapsed, forcing patients to be treated outside amid the rubble.

New President faces first major crisis The earthquake has become an early test for President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office only days ago.

De la Espriella travelled to Choco after the earthquake and ordered the deployment of military personnel, engineers, rescue workers and search dogs to support rescue operations.

Colombia declares state of disaster De la Espriella has declared a state of disaster, allowing the government to accelerate relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

He has also announced temporary rental subsidies for families whose homes were damaged and said immediate economic assistance had reached more than 1,400 families.

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US announces $15.5 million aid International assistance has begun arriving as Colombia deals with the scale of the disaster.

The United States has allocated $15.5 million for emergency shelter, food, protection and damage assessments. The Inter-American Development Bank has also made $50 million available for reconstruction support if requested by the Colombian government.

EU, other countries offer support The European Union, Israel, Mexico, Ecuador and France have also offered assistance to Colombia.

The EU has activated its Copernicus satellite service to support rescue operations and help authorities assess the damage.

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India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Colombia earthquake: 224 dead, 3,000+ missing, 1,600 buildings damaged; US and EU send aid — latest updates