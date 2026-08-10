Colombia earthquake: Death toll rises to 111, dozens of buildings collapse — latest updates

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday (August 10), killing at least 111 people and injuring 87, as rescue teams searched through collapsed buildings for survivors and families waited for news of missing loved ones.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella declared an emergency to speed up funding for recovery efforts and said he would travel to the disaster zone.

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“We aren’t going to leave people alone. They are in our hearts and we are going to tend to people with our full determination,” de la Espriella said.

The earthquake caused widespread damage in Pereira, Quibdó, Cali and Manizales, while emergency teams and residents searched collapsed structures for survivors.

Local officials had confirmed:

40 deaths in Risaralda, home to the hard-hit city of Pereira

27 deaths in Valle del Cauca, where Cali is located

Nine deaths in Chocó

Two deaths in Caldas

One death in Antioquia, involving a 73-year-old

Cali among worst-hit cities Cali, Colombia's third-largest city with a population of about two million, suffered significant damage.

Mayor Alejandro Eder said residents were trapped in at least 19 collapsed buildings as rescue workers searched through the rubble.

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Residents described scenes of panic as buildings shook and debris fell across the city. Jorge Moncayo, a 64-year-old taxi driver, said he saw clouds of dust rise across Cali as structures collapsed.

Buildings collapse across western Colombia The earthquake caused widespread structural damage across several cities.

At least 19 buildings collapsed in Cali, trapping residents under fallen masonry, according to the latest reports. Authorities were also assessing damage in other parts of the country.

In Quibdó, the capital of Chocó province, Governor Nubia Córdoba reported injuries and major structural damage to buildings.

Buildings in Medellín, Colombia’s second-largest city, also developed cracks, although there were no immediate reports of injuries there.

Bogotá residents flee homes The earthquake was strongly felt in Bogotá, prompting residents to rush into the streets, some still dressed in their pajamas.

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The capital’s mayor said there were no immediate reports of damage in Bogotá, although authorities continued to monitor the situation.

Chocó Governor Nubia Córdoba said there were injuries and serious damage to buildings in Quibdó, the regional capital with a population of about 130,000.

In neighbouring Risaralda province, Governor Juan Diego Patino said Pereira, a major city in Colombia’s coffee-growing region, also suffered serious damage to some buildings.

The earthquake triggered evacuations as residents rushed out of homes and other structures amid fears of further collapses.

Colombia quake shakes Venezuela “At this moment, Civil Protection is conducting assessments and receiving reports on infrastructure across the state; there are no serious issues so far, and—most importantly—no casualties to report,” Freddy Bernal, the governor of Táchira in western Venezuela, said on X.

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“Emergency response agencies have been deployed, and Civil Protection plans are in effect. We urge citizens to remain calm and coordinated,” Bernal added.

Epicentre near San José del Palmar The earthquake’s epicentre was reported near San José del Palmar, a community of around 4,800 people in Colombia’s Chocó region, about 250 miles (400 kilometres) west of Bogotá.

The US Geological Survey initially reported the quake at a depth of about 66 miles (107 kilometres), while Colombia’s geological service later revised the magnitude to 7.4 and reported a depth of about 96 kilometres (60 miles).

The powerful tremor was also felt in neighbouring Ecuador.

Aftershocks reported Colombia's Geological Service described the earthquake as the strongest recorded in the country in the past decade.

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Authorities reported two aftershocks measuring 2.8 and 4.8 magnitude, raising concerns about further structural damage and prompting warnings for residents to remain alert.

More than 20 municipalities across Colombia were reportedly affected.

Airports suspend flights Colombia’s civil aviation authority suspended flights at airports in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdó, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura as inspectors assessed possible structural damage.

The country’s disaster agency said it had received reports from nine departments and all 32 departmental capitals where the earthquake was felt.

President takes charge Newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella said he had personally taken charge of the government’s emergency response in San José del Palmar.

“You are not alone. The state is present and taking action,” he said.

Government agencies and emergency responders were working to assess the scale of destruction and assist people affected by the earthquake.

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Earthquakes common, major quakes rare Small earthquakes, locally known as “temblores,” are common in central and western Colombia. However, earthquakes above magnitude 6.0 are relatively rare.

The country experienced one of its deadliest recent earthquakes in 1999, when a magnitude 6.2 quake near Armenia killed more than 1,100 people.

No tsunami threat reported The US tsunami warning system said there was no tsunami threat following Monday’s earthquake.

Authorities continued to monitor the affected areas for additional damage and aftershocks as rescue and assessment operations continued.

Global leaders rally behind Colombia Support and offers of assistance came from governments across the Americas, including Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador and the United States.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was monitoring the situation and was ready to assist Colombia.

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“The Trump administration is closely monitoring the large earthquake that struck Colombia and stands ready to support the people of Colombia,” Rubio wrote on X.

The United Nations also offered assistance, with UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq saying the organisation was ready to help Colombia “as needed.”

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