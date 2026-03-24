Colombia plane crash: Death toll at 66, dozens missing in Hercules C-130 accident; rescue ops under way

At least 66 people were killed on Monday when a Colombian Air Force plane carrying 125 people crashed just after takeoff in the South American country.
"Unfortunately, the information is of 34 deaths," Luis Emilio Bustos, the mayor of the nearby town of Puerto Leguizamo, was quoted as saying by Reuters initially, before the military updated the death toll at 66.
Nearly two dozen people, meanwhile, remain missing amid the crash debris, which continued to burn amid rescue attempts, videos on social media showed.
Another official — Jhon Gabriel Molina, the governor of the Putumayo department — had earlier told a local news channel that 34 people were killed while 70 were injured. He also said that 21 people remained missing, adding, "These are figures that could change."
The accident involved a Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 transport plane, which crashed after flying just 1.5 kilometres after takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo. The ammunition and explosives being carried on board the military transport plane also detonated as a result of the crash, making rescue difficult.
The plane is believed to have suffered an impact near the end of the runway as it was taking off, a firefighter told local news outlet Caracol, as per Reuters. A wing of the aircraft also clipped a tree later as it was plummeting.
While locals rushed to rescue survivors and military vehicles later arrived, authorities said that the crash site was difficult to reach, which impeded rescue efforts.
Hercules C-130 aircraft debuted in the 1950s, and Colombia acquired its first models in the late 1960s, as per Reuters.
Currently, Hercules C-130s used by the Colombian military are frequently used to transport troops to fight in the long-running internal conflict that has plagued the country for six decades and claimed over 450,000 lives.
While C-130 crashes aren't all that common, another one of these Lockheed aircraft belonging to the Bolivian Air Force crashed in El Alto at the end of February, killing more than 20 and leaving another 30 injured.
Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.<br><br> Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.<br><br> Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.<br><br> Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.