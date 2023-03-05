Colombia plans to send 70 ‘cocaine hippos’ to India, Mexico; here's why

Colombia plans to send 70 ‘cocaine hippos’ to India, Mexico; here's why3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 04:18 PM IST
- Environmental authorities have also estimated that there are about 130 hippos in the area in Antioquia province and their population could reach 400 in eight years.
Colombia is planning to send 70 of its cocaine hippos to India and Mexico. Of the total 70 hippos, a mix of males and females, 60 will be sent to to India while 10 to Mexico.
