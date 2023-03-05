Colombia plans to send 70 ‘cocaine hippos’ to India, Mexico; here's why

Colombia is planning to send 70 of its cocaine hippos to India and Mexico. Of the total 70 hippos, a mix of males and females, 60 will be sent to to India while 10 to Mexico.

Currently there are between 130-160 hippos in Columbia and these have spread out far beyond Escobar’s former ranch of Hacienda Napoles, the luxurious estate built and owned by Pablo Escobar. These cocaine hippos are the descendents of four hippos, one male and three females who were reportedly brought from Africa or the United States in the 1970s.

In 1991, when Escobar surrendered to the authorities, the government did seize the Hacienda Nápoles estate, however, left the animals to roam free, as per Washington Post. When his ranch was abandoned, the hippos survived and reproduced in local rivers and favorable climatic conditions. The hippos, which are territorial and weigh up to 3 tons, have spread far beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch, located 200 kilometer (124 mile) from Bogota along the Magdalena River.

Environmental authorities have also estimated that there are about 130 hippos in the area in Antioquia province and their population could reach 400 in eight years.

Scientists have also warned that the hippos do not have a natural predator in Colombia and are a potential problem for biodiversity since their feces change the composition of the rivers and could impact the habitat of manatees also nicknamed as sea cows and capybaras. Last year, Colombia's government declared them a toxic invasive species. It is said that they can also pose a danger to local ecosystems and sometimes even to humans.

Previously, as per reported by CNN, authorities also tried to control their population using castrations and contraceptive shots darts, but it also saw only limited success.

Lina Marcela de los Ríos Morales, director of animal protection and welfare at Antioquia's environment ministry told Associated Press that the plan to take them to India and Mexico has been forming for more than a year.

The plan is to send 60 hippos to the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat, India, which De los Ríos Morales said would cover the cost of the containers and airlift. Another 10 hippos would go to zoos and sanctuaries in Mexico such as the Ostok, located in Sinaloa.

The hippos would be lured with food into large, iron containers and transferred by truck to the international airport in the city of Rionegro, 150 kilometers away. From there, they would be flown to India and Mexico, where there are sanctuaries and zoos capable of taking in and caring for the animals.

“It is possible to do, we already have experience relocating hippos in zoos nationwide," said David Echeverri López, a spokesman for Cornare, the local environmental authority that would be in charge of the relocations.

Governor Aníbal Gaviria in an interview also said that sending the hippos back to their native land of Africa was not allowed, as reported by CNN. While explaining to CNN, María Ángela Echeverry who is a professor of Biology at the Javeriana University said that if the hippos are sent back to Africa would risk both the hippos and the local ecosystem.

As per the AP report, the plan is to focus on the hippos living in the rivers surrounding the Hacienda Napoles ranch, not the ones inside the ranch because they are in a controlled environment and don't threaten the local ecosystem.

The relocations would help control the hippo population, and though the animals' native habitat is Africa, it is more humane than the alternate proposal of exterminating them as an invasive species, said De los Ríos Morales.

Ecuador, the Philippines and Botswana have also expressed their willingness to relocated Colombian hippos to their countries, according to the Antioquia Governor's Office.

