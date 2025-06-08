Colombia: President Petro vows to find mastermind after teen arrested at scene where rival Miguel Uribe was shot

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has vowed to leave no stone unturned in identifying those behind the attempted assassination of opposition senator and potential presidential contender Miguel Uribe. The 39-year-old conservative lawmaker was shot during a campaign event in Bogotá on Saturday and remains in critical condition.

“No resource should be spared—not a single peso or a single moment of energy—to find the mastermind… whether in Colombia or abroad,” Petro said in a televised address. He condemned the attack and called for an independent investigation to identify the "intellectual authors" behind the shooting.

Teen with gun arrested; investigation underway Authorities confirmed that a minor under the age of 15 was arrested at the scene carrying a Glock 9mm pistol. Petro said the involvement of a child hinted at the growing use of minors by organised crime groups.

“For now there is nothing more than hypothesis,” the president said, adding that failures in security protocols would also be reviewed.

Senator undergoes emergency surgery Uribe was rushed to Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation Hospital after being shot in the head at a public park in the Fontibón neighborhood. The hospital reported that he underwent neurosurgical and vascular procedures.

His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, shared an emotional message on his social media account: “Miguel is fighting for his life right now. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him.”

Attorney General Luz Adriana Camargo later confirmed that Uribe remained in a “stable but critical” condition.

Democratic center: ‘He was shot from behind’ Uribe’s party, the right-wing Democratic Center, condemned the attack, describing it as “serious.” A party statement said he was “shot from behind by armed subjects.” No further details were provided about the nature of the attack.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Uribe bleeding from his head as people rushed to his aid.

Public vigil and prayers outside hospital Supporters of Uribe gathered outside the hospital, holding candlelight vigils and praying for his recovery. Many waved Colombian flags and chanted messages of solidarity.

US condemns attack, Rubio blames Petro

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a strong condemnation of the attempted assassination. “The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Uribe,” Rubio said, while also blaming Petro’s “inflammatory rhetoric” for contributing to a climate of political violence.

Government offers reward for information The Colombian government has offered a reward of approximately $730,000 for any information leading to the perpetrators of the attack.

Petro: ‘A mother lost, and a homeland’ In an emotional post on X, Petro expressed sympathy for Uribe’s family. “I don’t know how to ease your pain. It is the pain of a mother lost, and of a homeland,” he wrote.

Senator from a tragic family history Miguel Uribe hails from a well-known Colombian family. His mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was kidnapped in 1990 by armed men linked to drug lord Pablo Escobar. She was killed in a rescue operation the following year.

Long shadow of violence in Colombian politics The attack on Uribe underscores the persistent political violence in Colombia, a country still grappling with decades of conflict between leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitary remnants, criminal gangs, and government forces.