Colombia spots ‘object similar to balloon’ amid US-China row over ‘spy’ airship, Beijing confirms its origin
Officials said that an 'object' had entered its territory with 'characteristics similar to those of a balloon' last week. Earlier on Friday the Pentagon had said that a second Chinese spy balloon was seen across Latin America. The other country admitted today that this too was a Chinese balloon.
As the US shot down a Chinse ‘spy’ balloon over South Carolina, Colombia has also found itself dealing with a similar conundrum. Officials said that an 'object' had entered its territory with 'characteristics similar to those of a balloon' last week. The Pentagon had said on Friday that a second Chinese spy balloon was seen across Latin America.
