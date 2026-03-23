Colombian Air Force plane crashes near Peru border with 110 soldiers onboard; rescue operation underway

Colombia's defense ministry on Monday (local time) said that a Hercules C-130 plane, a Lockheed Martin aircraft, was involved in an accident in the south of the country, BluRadio, a local outlet, reported, adding that 110 soldiers were on board.
According to the preliminary report from the authorities, at least 20 uniformed officers have been rescued alive.
Perdo Sanchez, the defense minister, said the tragedy occurred as the plane was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in the country's southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, as it transported troops.
He added that the cause of the crash and the exact number of victims have not yet been determined. BluRadio, a local outlet, cited officials, who said that 110 soldiers were on board, adding that the crash took place nearly three kilometers (two miles) from an urban center.
Citing authorities, the report said that they are currently maintaining a security perimeter and are coordinating rescue and medical assistance efforts for any potential casualties.
In a post on X, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said, "I hope there are no fatalities in this horrific accident that should never have happened." Slamming the bureaucratic obstacles for delaying his plans to modernise the military, Petro said, "I will grant no further delays; it is the lives of our young people that are at stake. If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to this challenge, they must be removed."
The situation remains critical, with the National Army set to issue an official report in the coming hours outlining the number of casualties, those injured, and the preliminary cause of the incident. Search and rescue efforts have been ramped up, with specialised teams deployed across the area.
Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said via social media that military personnel are already on site, though authorities have yet to determine the exact number of victims or the cause of the accident.
He added that all assistance measures for victims and their families have been put into action, along with a formal investigation. He also conveyed condolences to those affected and called on the public to refrain from speculation until verified details are released.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.