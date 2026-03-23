Colombian Air Force plane crashes near Peru border with 110 soldiers onboard; rescue operation underway

Colombia's defense ministry on Monday (local time) said that a Hercules C-130 plane, a Lockheed Martin aircraft, was involved in an accident in the south of the country, BluRadio, a local outlet, reported, adding that 110 soldiers were on board.
According to the preliminary report from the authorities, at least 20 uniformed officers have been rescued alive.
Perdo Sanchez, the defense minister, said the tragedy occurred as the plane was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in the country's southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, as it transported troops.
He added that the cause of the crash and the exact number of victims have not yet been determined. BluRadio, a local outlet, cited officials, who said that 110 soldiers were on board, adding that the crash took place nearly three kilometers (two miles) from an urban center.
Citing authorities, the report said that they are currently maintaining a security perimeter and are coordinating rescue and medical assistance efforts for any potential casualties.
In a post on X, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said, "I hope there are no fatalities in this horrific accident that should never have happened." Slamming the bureaucratic obstacles for delaying his plans to modernise the military, Petro said, "I will grant no further delays; it is the lives of our young people that are at stake. If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to this challenge, they must be removed."
The situation remains critical, with the National Army set to issue an official report in the coming hours outlining the number of casualties, those injured, and the preliminary cause of the incident. Search and rescue efforts have been ramped up, with specialised teams deployed across the area.
Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said via social media that military personnel are already on site, though authorities have yet to determine the exact number of victims or the cause of the accident.
He added that all assistance measures for victims and their families have been put into action, along with a formal investigation. He also conveyed condolences to those affected and called on the public to refrain from speculation until verified details are released.