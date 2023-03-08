Colombian Army opens for women for 1st time in 25 years

Colombian Army opens for women for 1st time in 25 years3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 11:21 AM IST
After 25 years, Colombia has opened doors of its mandatory military service for women this year. A total of 1,296 women enlisted in Colombia’s army in February this year
Dressed in camouflage, Zulma Stefania Perez reflected on her first weeks of training at a military base in the capital — and on her life as one of Colombia's first female recruits in more than two decades.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×