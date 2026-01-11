Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez among six killed in Boyaca plane crash; chilling video emerges

Colombian singer Yeison Jimenez and five others reportedly died on Saturday after a small plane they were on crashed during takeoff in the Paipa area of Boyaca, Colombia.

According to a report by Colombia One, the crash took place while Jimenez, having already performed in Boyaca, was on his way to Medellin in the private aircraft. From there, he was scheduled to be in Marinilla for another performance on Sunday night.

“In the afternoon today, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the crash of an aircraft with registration N325FA was confirmed in the vicinity of the Juan Jose Rondon aerodrome, in the area between the municipalities of Paipa and Duitama, in Boyaca. Sadly, after emergency responders and the National Police arrived at the crash site, the deaths of all six (6) occupants of the aircraft were confirmed. Among the victims was the well-known popular music artist Yeison Jimenez,” Civil Aviation reported in its latest statement,” the Colombia civil aviation authority.

Early reports suggest the plane struggled to gain altitude after takeoff and went down at the end of the runway. A video also showed the small plane taxiing on the runway moments before the crash.

The plane was completely destroyed by the fire that erupted after the crash.

Who was Yeison Jimenez? Born on 26 July 1991 in Manzanares, Caldas, Colombia, Jimenez became a leading figure in Colombian regional music over the span of his short career.

Reportedly, Jimenez demonstrated musical talent from an early age, and by his teens, he had started penning his own songs.

Before his breakthrough in the music industry, Jimenez worked in wholesale markets while pursuing a music career independently, and it wasn't until 2013 that he released his first album.

Titled Con el Corazon – Volumen 1, the album established Jimenez as a figure in the popular music industry, with a considerable chunk of his musical compositions drawing from personal experiences ranging from love and heartbreak to everyday life.

Aventurero, one of Jimenez's most popular songs, has over 350 million plays on YouTube.