Colombia's ex-President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and abuse of process in landmark ruling

Colombia's former President Álvaro Uribe was found guilty on Monday of abuse of process and bribing a public official in a long-running witness-tampering case, marking the first time a former Colombian president has been convicted at trial.

Judge Sandra Liliana Heredia delivered the verdict in court, acquitting Uribe of a third charge related to bribery.

The ruling, which Uribe is likely to challenge through an appeal, is the latest development in a deeply political legal battle that has stretched over 13 years.

Monday's verdict comes following a trial that lasted for six months, in the Colombian capital of Bogota.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the former President used his power to influence witnesses who accused him of of having links to a paramilitary group founded by ranchers in the 1990s.

Each charge carries a jail sentence of between six and 12 years. Heredia is expected to sentence Uribe in a later hearing.

"Justice does not kneel before power," Heredia told the court on Monday morning, before spending about nine hours reading her decision. "It is at the service of the Colombian people."

"We want to say to Colombia that justice has arrived," she said, adding that her full decision is some 1,000 pages long.

Uribe reacts, US defends former Prez Uribe, 73, and his supporters say the process is a persecution and that he is innocent. His detractors have celebrated it as the deserved downfall for a man who has been repeatedly accused of close relationships with violent right-wing paramilitaries, but never convicted of any crime.

Uribe and one of his lawyers, Jaime Granados, joined the hearing via video link, while another lawyer, Jaime Lombana, appeared in person.

Granados said the presumption of Uribe's innocence should be maintained and asked for him to remain free during the remainder of the process, a decision Heredia said she will take on Friday.

Both detractors and supporters of the former president gathered outside the court, with some Uribe backers sporting masks of his face.

Uribe's trial triggered sharp criticism from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of the judge's decision. Uribe had a close relationship with the US during his two terms as President.

"Uribe's only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland. The weaponisation of Colombia's judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisomeprecedent," Rubio said on X.

"A decision against the ex-president could generate some kind of reprisal by the government of the United States," Banco de Bogota said in a note on Monday, referring to a proposal by U.S. Republican lawmaker Mario Diaz-Balart to cut non-military aid to Colombia next year, partly on concerns of due process violations in the Uribe case.

Uribe's punishment Even if the conviction is eventually upheld, Uribe may be allowed to serve his sentence on house arrest because of his age.

Uribe, who was president from 2002 to 2010 and oversaw a military offensive against leftist guerrilla groups, was investigated along with several allies over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to paramilitaries.

Judges have twice rejected requests by prosecutors to shelve the case, which stems from Uribe's allegation in 2012 that leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda had orchestrated a plot to tie him to paramilitaries.

The Supreme Court said in 2018 that Cepeda had collected information from former fighters as part of his work and had not paid or pressured former paramilitaries. Instead, the court said it was Uribe and his allies who pressured witnesses.

Cepeda attended the hearing in person with his counsel.

Uribe, who was placed under house arrest for two months in 2020, is head of the powerful Democratic Center party and was a senator for years both before and after his presidency.

He has repeatedly emphasised that he extradited paramilitary leaders to the United States.

Colombia's truth commission says paramilitary groups, which demobilised under deals with Uribe's government, killed more than 205,000 people, nearly half of the 450,000 deaths recorded during the ongoing civil conflict.

Paramilitaries, along with guerrilla groups and members of the armed forces, also committed forced disappearances, sexual violence, displacement and other crimes.