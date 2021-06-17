Colombo Port row: India expects Sri Lanka to be ‘mindful’ of its ties

The Port City bill aims to provide for a special economic zone to establish a commission to grant registrations, licenses, authorisations and other approvals to operate business in such economic zones. On the importance of the bill, the Sri Lankan government in May said the port city would attract foreign direct investment, giving the much-needed impetus to the economy. Sri Lanka’s Minister for Capital Markets Ajith Cabraal projected that the initial construction of the port city would bring in investment of $ 15 billion, creating over 200,000 jobs. Sri Lanka, in recent years, has carried out various development projects with an estimated $ 8-billion in loans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}