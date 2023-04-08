Colonial-era file puts Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury under spotlight

Colonial-era file puts Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury under spotlight2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
A colonial-era file unearthed from the the archives of the India Office was discovered recently. It sheds new light on various historical artifacts, including several precious jewels owned by King Charles III.
As the coronation of King Charles III nears, a colonial-era file has shed light on many Indian-origin precious gems and jewels that are now in the possession of the royal family. The revelation comes mere weeks after Queen Consort Camilla chose not to use the traditional crown adorned with the controversial Kohinoor diamond for her coronation with King Charles II on May 6.
