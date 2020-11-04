Colorado voters say no to banning most later-term abortions

In 1967, six years before the US Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade, Colorado became the first state to pass a law broadening access to abortion. Today it’s one of seven states allowing abortion at any time during a pregnancy, and about 10% of Colorado abortions are performed on women from out of state, according to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. In Louisiana, 62% of those who cast votes agreed to amend the state Constitution to add abortion restrictions (Amendment No. 1). Adoption of the amendment won’t have an immediate effect on the three clinics in the state that provide abortions. If Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, the change approved Tuesday would limit interpretations of the state Constitution that might otherwise support abortion under citizens’ rights of privacy or due process. Louisiana already has a so-called trigger law on the books to ban abortion in that situation.