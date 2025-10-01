Unusual journalism and life lessons from a year at Columbia University
M. Sriram 12 min read 01 Oct 2025, 04:53 pm IST
Summary
An Indian journalist at Columbia University navigated a tumultuous year marked by the Israel-Gaza war protests, Trump’s election, and federal crackdowns. Here’s what he ended up learning, “more viscerally than anything in a syllabus”.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New York: I never thought I would study at Columbia University. On good days, I felt there was no need to go back to school to level up my journalism career in India. I was writing stories I was proud of and that mattered. On bad days, I felt this belief was shielding me from a crushing reality: that I was not good enough. I lacked the innate confidence Westerners seem to carry, chasing lofty ambitions as if preordained.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story