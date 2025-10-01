Unusual journalism and life lessons from a year at Columbia University

In early May, two weeks to graduation, I was planning to go to Butler Library, Columbia’s 600,000 sq. ft study area spanning eight floors with long rooms reminiscent of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts. It housed two million volumes of books and was open 24-7 for students. It was my sanctuary: if no one knew where I was, I was at Butler. As I was putting on my shoes, I heard the distinct chopping, whirring sound of helicopters above. When I went down to the street, the road to campus was barricaded, the New York Police Department was guiding students away, the cop helicopter still roving. Pro-Palestine protestors had taken over the library, refusing to leave and “causing chaos." Columbia suspended and expelled 60 students.