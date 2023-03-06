Columbia University scraps SAT exam requirements. Check new admission process2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:49 PM IST
From now, the admission process will be based on the rigor of the student's curriculum, academic achievement, and demonstrated intellectual curiosity.
Columbia University has announced that it will permanently eliminate the requirement for prospective undergraduate students to submit SAT or ACT test scores for admission. The move follows a temporary suspension of the requirement during the pandemic.
