Columbia University has announced that it will permanently eliminate the requirement for prospective undergraduate students to submit SAT or ACT test scores for admission. The move follows a temporary suspension of the requirement during the pandemic.

Several Ivy League institutions, including Harvard and Princeton, have also made standardized tests optional, but their policies are currently in effect until 2026. Meanwhile, Cornell's policy is set to last through Fall 2024, and the University of Pennsylvania has a similar timeline. Yale, Brown, and Dartmouth also do not have testing requirements currently, but the policies only apply to those applying through Fall 2023.NYU also has made submitting SAT and/or ACT scores optional since the pandemic, but it is not a permanent school policy.

However, Columbia is the first of the Ivy League institutions to adopt the policy permanently.

Why is Columbia scrapping the SATs?

The new policy aims to support a holistic and contextual application review process that considers students as dynamic and multi-faceted individuals who cannot be defined by any single factor.

school said in a statement. "Our review is purposeful and nuanced—respecting varied backgrounds, voices and experiences—in order to best determine an applicant's suitability for admission and ability to thrive in our curriculum and our community, and to advance access to our educational opportunities."

In their statement, the university said applicants for Columbia College (its undergraduate program) and the School of Engineering can still take the tests if they so choose, and for those who do so, their testing policies will remain the same. Columbia also clarified that those who do not submit test scores will not be held at a disadvantage.

How the applicants will now be evaluated?

From now, the admission process will be based on the rigor of the student's curriculum, academic achievement, and demonstrated intellectual curiosity.

The change in policy removes the time restrictions that Columbia had previously set for students. The university stated that standardized tests would be optional for those enrolling through Fall 2024.