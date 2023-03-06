Columbia University scraps SAT exam requirements. Check new admission process

Several Ivy League institutions, including Harvard and Princeton, have also made standardized tests optional, but their policies are currently in effect until 2026. Meanwhile, Cornell's policy is set to last through Fall 2024, and the University of Pennsylvania has a similar timeline. Yale, Brown, and Dartmouth also do not have testing requirements currently, but the policies only apply to those applying through Fall 2023.NYU also has made submitting SAT and/or ACT scores optional since the pandemic, but it is not a permanent school policy.