India and Canada are in a serious war of words over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged the “agents of the Indian government" are potentially linked to the murder of Sikh separatists, a charge India has vehemently denied. As both nations engage in some serious diplomatic tension, there is always some space for satire and US comedian Andrew Schultz's recent video is doing just that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India, Canada relationship getting tense; Can it impact trade relations? A clip from the recent standup show of Andrew Schultz is doing rounds on social media where the comedian can be seen roasting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Towards the end of the clip, Andrew Schultz also had a satirical take on the safety of students in Canada's residential schools.

“I saw the headline...Punjabi separatist assassinated. They got Trudeau. They got him. They got Justinder. How the hell? How the hell did they assassinate Justinder? Did they force him to kiss his wife on camera?... Then I look at the details. India sent some m*********** to assassinate. Why is nobody talking about this story? Then I looked up the guy's name. His first name is Hardeep. His last name is spelled NIJJER. White people we have to sit this one out. I saw Punjabis in the streets, like say his name. We would love to, but we can't. Can you give us a n-word pass? All I am saying Toronto is that it's unbelievable that an Indian was killed on Canadian soil, and it wasn't in a residential school," Andrew Schultz can be heard saying in the video while performing in Toronto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putting things into context, the N-word Andrew Schultz is referring to is a deeply offensive word in America and considered derogatory for the black population in the region.

The video is breaking the internet and is being widely shared in India. As the relations between India and Canada worsened, the popularity of Justin Trudeau plunged to the lowest levels in India and so much love for a video that roasts him explains the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How people on social media reacted “The way he tells the story is amazing!! Should not wonder what he is mentioning rather it was assumed that everybody would know about it!! Guess what, not a lot of people had the same perspective. Huge thanks to him for putting things in perspective for a Canadian layman!!!," one Indian said in the replies to the video.

Also Read: Canada stays an Indian student's deportation, protesters say ‘temporary victory’ “Andrew Schulz will be wondering how he suddenly got so popular in India. Personally, I always put him in a good bracket but not among the greats," said another.

