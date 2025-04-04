Comedian Russell Brand charged with rape, sexual assault in UK

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault by the British police after an 18-month investigation. The probe was initiated after four women alleged they had been assaulted by the comedian.

In September 2023, British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times reported allegations from four unidentified women who accused Russell Brand of sexual assault and rape.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said Russell Brand, 50, faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault.

The alleged offenses involve four women and took place between 1999 and 2005 in central London and the English seaside town of Bournemouth.

Police said the investigation remains open and urged anyone with relevant information to contact the force.

The comedian, author and “Get Him To The Greek” actor has denied the allegations, saying his relationships were “always consensual.”

In recent years, Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. He recently said he had moved to the United States.

Brand is due to appear in a London court on May 2.

Jaswant Narwal, of Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, said prosecutors “carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a documentary in September 2023."

"We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial," Narwal said.

Russell Brand had worked on shows with BBC and in January, the public broadcaster apologised to its staff for being unable to complain about the comedian's conduct.

The BBC acknowledged that it was “clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions” in the past.