Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended Sunday after she switched her screen name to Musk
American comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account has been suspended. And, it is highly speculated that her social media handle has been suspended for impersonating Elon Musk.
Apparently, Griffin switched her screen name to Musk soon after Twitter takeover. And, with that, she started tweeting as Musk asking people to vote for Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm elections. She even changed her profile photo.
One of the Tweet said, “After much-spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right (They’re also sexy females, btw.)"
Following such tweets, her account was suspended.
“I guess not ALL the content moderators were let go? Lol," Griffin joked afterward on Mastodon, an alternative social media platform where she set up an account last week.
When Benny Johnson tweeted about the same, Elon Musk categorically said she was suspended for impersonating a comedian.
Musk tweeted on November 6 that anyone impersonating a public figure would be “permanently suspended," unless the account was clearly marked as parody.
“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that it is rolling out “widespread verification, there will be no warning."
Actor Valerie Bertinelli had similarly appropriated Musk's screen name — posting a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates on Saturday before switching back to her true name. “Okey-dokey. I've had fun and I think I made my point," she tweeted afterwards.
Griffin has already Mastodon account. And like her, some Twitter users have already begun migrating from the platform — Counter Social is another popular alternative — following layoffs that began Friday that reportedly affected about half of Twitter's 7,500-employee workforce. They fear a breakdown of moderation and verification could create a disinformation free-for-all on what has been the internet's main conduit for reliable communications from public agencies and other institutions.
