Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 full schedule

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 full schedule2 min read . 06:34 AM IST
The fourth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin on August 1.
On August 1, the fourth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will begin, and the Indian delegation has already begun to accumulate medals.
The third day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 was productive for India. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the men's 67 kg gold medal. The Indian women's cricket team defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets to earn their first victory of the tournament. The Men's Hockey team then smashed Ghana 11-0.
Jeremy Popy Hazarika did her hardest, but she was unable to bring home a medal for the country. Her final weight was 183 kg (81 kgs in snatch and 102 kgs in clean and jerk). Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games was another memorable day for India as
Joshna Chinappa, an accomplished squash player, advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand in the fourth set of the round of 16. The Indian men's table tennis team defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to go to the semifinals. It was a memorable day for swimming as well since Srihari Natraj, an Indian ace swimmer, advanced to the semifinals of the men's 50-metre backstroke.
Now, the Commonwealth Games Day 4 schedule for 2022 has been released. The Men's Table Tennis team will play their semifinal match on Day 4, and Amit Panghal will compete in the 48kg-51kg weight division against Namri Berri (Round of 16). In their Pool B encounter, England will also face the India Men's Hockey team.
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal on day 2 in the 55kg weight division, and Gururaja Poojary took home a bronze in the 61kg weight division. India had its opportunity to celebrate when Mirabai Chanu won the women's 49kg division.
India defeated Sri Lanka 5-0 before defeating Australia 5-0 to win the mixed team event matches in badminton as well. Mohammed Hussamuddin won over Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa in the men's featherweight division, moving him into the pre-quarterfinals. Lovlina Borgohain also advanced to the quarterfinals.
Have a look at Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 full schedule. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) and in chronological order.
|12:46 AM
|Para Swimming MENS 50M FREESTYLE S7 FINAL- Niranjan Mukundan, Suyash Narayan Jadhav
|1:07 AM
|Swimming MENS 50M BACKSTROKE FINAL*- Sajan Prakash
|1:00 PM
|Lawn Bowls WOMENS FOUR SEMI FINALS- 1PM
|2:00 PM
|Weightlifting MENS 81 KG- Ajay Singh
|2:30 PM
|Judo MEN 66 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Jasleen Singh Saini VS Maxence Cugola
|2:30 PM
|Judo MENS 60 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Vijay Kumar Yadav vs Winsley Gangaya
|2:30 PM
|Judo WOMENS 48KG QUARTER FINALS- Shushila Devi Likabam vs Harriet Bonface
|2:30 PM
|Judo WOMENS 57 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Suchika Tariyal vs Rita Rabinda
|3:30 PM
|Badminton MIXED TEAM SEMI FINALS
|3:51 PM
|Swimming MENS 100M BUTTERFLY HEAT 6- Sajan Prakash
|4:30 PM
|Squash WOMENS SINGLES PLATE QUARTERFINALS- Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs TBD
|4:45 PM
|Boxing OVER 48KG - 51KG (ROUND OF 16)- Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri (Vanuatu)
|6:00 PM
|Squash WOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALS- Joshana Chinappa vs Hollie Naughton (Canada)
|6:00 PM
|Boxing OVER 54KG - 57KG (ROUND OF 16)- Hussam Uddin Mohammad VS MD Salim Hossain (BAN)
|6:32 PM
|Cycling WOMENS KEIRIN FIRST ROUND- Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute
|6:45 PM
|Squash MENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALS*- Saurav Ghosal vs Gregg Lobban (Scotland)
|6:52 PM
|Cycling MENS 40KM POINTS RACE QUALIFYING- Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh
|7:42 PM
|Cycling WOMENS KEIRIN FIRST ROUND REPECHAGES*
|8:02 PM
|Cycling MENS 1000 M TIME TRIAL FINALS- Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Bekham
|8:30 PM
|Hockey Men's Pool B Match- India vs England
|9:17 PM
|Cycling WOMENS KEIRIN SECOND ROUND
|9:37 PM
|Cycling WOMENS 10KM SCRATCH RACE FINAL- Meenakshi
|9:52 PM
|Cycling WOMENS KEIRIN FINALS 7 - 12
|10:00 PM
|Badminton MIXED TEAM SEMI FINALS
|10:05 PM
|Cycling WOMENS KEIRIN FINALS 1 - 6
|10:12 PM
|Cycling MENS 40KM POINTS RACE FINAL
|11:00 PM
|Weightlifting WOMENS 71 KG- Harjinder Singh
|11:30 PM
|Table Tennis MENS TEAM SEMI FINALS- India vs Nigeria
|12:27 AM (August 2)
|Swimming MENS 100M BUTTERFLY SEMI FINAL*- Sajan Prakash
|1:00 AM (August 2)
|Boxing OVER 75KG - 80KG (ROUND OF 16)- Ashish Kumar vs Travis Tapatuetoa (NIUE)
