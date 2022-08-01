Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 full schedule

Joshna Chinappa, an accomplished squash player, advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand in the fourth set of the round of 16. The Indian men's table tennis team defeated Bangladesh 3-0 to go to the semifinals. It was a memorable day for swimming as well since Srihari Natraj, an Indian ace swimmer, advanced to the semifinals of the men's 50-metre backstroke.