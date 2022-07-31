Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's table tennis team storms into semifinals

Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's table tennis team storms into semifinals1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
- India men's table tennis team beats Bangladesh with a 3-0 lead in the Commonwealth Game quarter-finals
Bringing more cheers for India in the Commonwealth Games, the India men's table tennis team stormed into the semifinals by beating Bangladesh with a 3-0 lead.
Bringing more cheers for India in the Commonwealth Games, the India men's table tennis team stormed into the semifinals by beating Bangladesh with a 3-0 lead.
In the first game, India's Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Bangladesh's Mohutasin Ahmed and Ramhimlian Bawm to take a 1-0 lead. Sharath Kamal beats Riffat Sabir in the men's singles match, while Sathiyan Gnenasekaran wins against Mohutasin Ahmed in the second single's match.
In the first game, India's Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Bangladesh's Mohutasin Ahmed and Ramhimlian Bawm to take a 1-0 lead. Sharath Kamal beats Riffat Sabir in the men's singles match, while Sathiyan Gnenasekaran wins against Mohutasin Ahmed in the second single's match.