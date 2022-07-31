Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's table tennis team storms into semifinals

Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's table tennis team storms into semifinals

India men's table tennis team beats Bangladesh with a 3-0 lead in the Common Wealth quarter-finals
1 min read . 06:09 PM ISTLivemint

  • India men's table tennis team beats Bangladesh with a 3-0 lead in the Commonwealth Game quarter-finals

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bringing more cheers for India in the Commonwealth Games, the India men's table tennis team stormed into the semifinals by beating Bangladesh with a 3-0 lead.

Bringing more cheers for India in the Commonwealth Games, the India men's table tennis team stormed into the semifinals by beating Bangladesh with a 3-0 lead.

In the first game, India's Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Bangladesh's Mohutasin Ahmed and Ramhimlian Bawm to take a 1-0 lead. Sharath Kamal beats Riffat Sabir in the men's singles match, while Sathiyan Gnenasekaran wins against Mohutasin Ahmed in the second single's match.  

In the first game, India's Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Bangladesh's Mohutasin Ahmed and Ramhimlian Bawm to take a 1-0 lead. Sharath Kamal beats Riffat Sabir in the men's singles match, while Sathiyan Gnenasekaran wins against Mohutasin Ahmed in the second single's match.  

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.