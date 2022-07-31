Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's table tennis team storms into semifinals

In the first game, India's Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Bangladesh's Mohutasin Ahmed and Ramhimlian Bawm to take a 1-0 lead. Sharath Kamal beats Riffat Sabir in the men's singles match, while Sathiyan Gnenasekaran wins against Mohutasin Ahmed in the second single's match.