As per the report, when asked about missing the silver by three kilograms, he said, "I fought for it but the competition was tough. This has been my best ever show so I couldn't have been happier." Interestingly, Singh has said, “we have National Games next and the next major competition is the Asian Games, but I don't have a category there. They have a weight category of 102kg there, so we will take a call," adding that "this medal is dedicated to all my coaches, family, parents and fellow countrymen."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}