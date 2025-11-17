Communism vs far-right—No clear winner in Chile presidential election; Jeannette Jara, José Kast to face off next month

Chile’s government announced that Jeannette Jara, the communist candidate backed by the center-left coalition, and José Antonio Kast, a veteran politician from the hard right, will face off in a presidential runoff next month after neither secured a decisive victory in Sunday’s polarised election.

Advertisement

With nearly 80% of the vote counted and results still trickling in, Chile's left-wing President Gabriel Boric recognised Jara and Kast as the front-runners headed to the second round of elections, scheduled for Dec. 14.

While congratulating the rivals, Boric stated, “I trust that dialogue, respect and love for Chile will prevail over any differences."

Supporters erupted in cheers at the campaign offices of both Jara and Kast across Santiago shortly after he spoke. Jara received over 26% of the valid votes, well below the 50% needed to win outright in the first round.

“I want to send a warm hug to all those who voted for me,” Jara said after learning of the results, adding, “This is a great country.”

Advertisement

'We want change, and that change today is about security' After casting his ballot for Kast, José Hernández, the 60-year-old owner of an agricultural company mentioned, “We want change, and that change today is about security. This stage of my life should be about enjoyment. But I'm home by 9 pm because of fear.”

Kast trailed closely with more than 24%, highlighting the appeal of his tough-on-crime stance amid public frustration over rising insecurity and illegal immigration. While Jara, 51, the former labour minister, led the vote, Kast, 59, is likely to gain momentum in the runoff from supporters of other eliminated right-wing candidates.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, Kast has promised to deport tens of thousands of undocumented migrants and build extensive barriers, including hundreds of kilometers of ditches, fences, and walls, along Chile’s northern border with Bolivia to curb crossings, especially by migrants fleeing Venezuela’s ongoing crisis.

Advertisement