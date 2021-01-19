Subscribe
Home >News >World >Companies brace themselves for new ESG regulations under Biden
Joe Biden

Companies brace themselves for new ESG regulations under Biden

6 min read . 05:05 PM IST Emily Glazer , The Wall Street Journal

Businesses and trade groups are hoping to get clarity about—and influence—expected rules on environmental, social and governance issues

Companies are bracing for further regulation under the incoming Biden administration. One area that could affect a number of industries: potential new requirements related to diversity, carbon emissions and other types of sustainability metrics.

President-elect Joe Biden campaigned on requiring companies to provide more detail on environmental risks and greenhouse-gas emissions as part of a broader agenda to combat climate change. He laid out a multipronged plan to address longstanding racial inequality. And he has said he would hold corporate executives personally accountable, including jail time where merited, for violations such as corporate pollution that affect the health and safety of workers and surrounding communities.

