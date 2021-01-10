Companies examine Capitol riot for security lessons

The most obvious takeaway from Wednesday’s violence: Companies need to better monitor and manage risks posed to corporate premises, particularly as physical threats have risen over the past year. If the Capitol—possibly one of the nation’s most fortified buildings—can be overtaken, then it is likely companies have some work to do, risk managers say.

