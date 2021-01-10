Companies examine Capitol riot for security lessons

Companies examine Capitol riot for security lessons3 min read . 04:26 PM IST
The siege is forcing organizations to pay closer attention to property and personnel risks, risk management experts say
Companies are adjusting security strategies and reviewing personnel policies in the wake of this week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol in Washington.
The most obvious takeaway from Wednesday’s violence: Companies need to better monitor and manage risks posed to corporate premises, particularly as physical threats have risen over the past year. If the Capitol—possibly one of the nation’s most fortified buildings—can be overtaken, then it is likely companies have some work to do, risk managers say.
