Companies speed up tax analysis in response to Biden infrastructure plan

President Biden last week outlined a $2 trillion infrastructure plan to be funded in part by raising the corporate rate to 28% from 21% and hiking the minimum tax on U.S. companies’ foreign profits. The plan would also make it tougher for foreign-owned businesses with U.S. operations to benefit from moving their profits to low-tax countries.

