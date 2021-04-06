Companies speed up tax analysis in response to Biden infrastructure plan
Proposal would raise the corporate rate to 28% and increase taxes on US companies’ foreign profits
Finance chiefs are considering their options to offset potential cost increases stemming from a higher corporate tax rate and other tax proposals by the Biden administration.
President Biden last week outlined a $2 trillion infrastructure plan to be funded in part by raising the corporate rate to 28% from 21% and hiking the minimum tax on U.S. companies’ foreign profits. The plan would also make it tougher for foreign-owned businesses with U.S. operations to benefit from moving their profits to low-tax countries.
