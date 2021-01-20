Companies target workforce risks in 2021

Companies target workforce risks in 20212 min read . 03:55 PM IST
Work-from-home arrangements—and return-to-office concerns—are top-of-mind for executives, risk groups say
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Work-from-home arrangements—and return-to-office concerns—are top-of-mind for executives, risk groups say
Business-risk prognosticators are focused on the future of work—and the challenges that an increasingly remote workforce could continue to pose—in 2021.
The transformation of work in the past year, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, has heightened dangers related to business continuity, cybersecurity, culture and talent management, organizations that monitor enterprise risks say.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.