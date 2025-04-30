Company faces backlash after live-streaming employees working over the weekend, ‘We are corporate slaves’

A snack company in China called Miaohuo Net has faced strong criticism after live-streaming its employees working in the office on the weekend. The company, based in Zhengzhou, Henan province, said the idea was to build customer trust by showing their real working process.

They used a popular video app to stream about 15 staff members working. According to the company’s owner, Mr Xing, this has been done before. It shows they are “honest and transparent” in their work.

“Some companies claim to have a team but actually outsource their work; we want to assure people that we are a legitimate company with a dedicated team,” the South China Morning Post quoted Xing as saying.

Miaohuo Net has 50 employees, but 2023 data shows insurance was provided for only 13. The company gives two-day weekends, but some workers choose to work extra on weekends to finish tasks. They are paid for the overtime.

Owner Xing said the cameras were clearly visible during the live-streams, and no staff complained. An employee named Duan said he was fine being filmed and compared it to people live-streaming at tourist spots.

According to the employee, the company offers good benefits like overtime pay and yearly trips. Such things keep him happy.

Social media reactions The decision to live-stream, however, did not go well with social media users.

One of them commented, “How can any employee voice dissatisfaction in this environment? It would imply that they are not committed to working hard enough.”

One of them wrote, “We are corporate slaves, expected to follow our bosses’ orders without the ability to say no.”

What does the law say? China’s Civil Code bans using someone’s image without consent. Labour laws say overtime should not cross three hours a day or 36 hours a week. As per the law, they should get at least one day off. Advertisement