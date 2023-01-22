‘Complete fantasy’: Prince Harry's army instructor rubbishes ‘suicide’ training flight claim in Spare2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 03:00 PM IST
- Harry in his memoir had said that an army instructor had deliberately stalled their Slingsby T67 Firefly propeller plane without warning
Prince Harry's memoir Spare has survived several counter-statements, negation and contradiction since it was released on 10 January 2023. The book has managed to remain a part of the social buzz. The biographical writing replete with controversies and controversial accounts have found its latest rebuttal in an army instructor who have refuted Prince Harry's claim of the ‘suicide’ training flight.
