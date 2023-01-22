Prince Harry's memoir Spare has survived several counter-statements, negation and contradiction since it was released on 10 January 2023. The book has managed to remain a part of the social buzz. The biographical writing replete with controversies and controversial accounts have found its latest rebuttal in an army instructor who have refuted Prince Harry's claim of the ‘suicide’ training flight.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry has talked about his journey as the army personnel. In the account he has mentioned a dramatic account that details a ‘suicide’ training flight while he was in the military.

Prince Harry served in the military for ten years. During this period he undertook two tours of Afghanistan. He also rose to the rank of a captain during this period. Prince harry has also ben credited with inventing the Invictus Games – an international sporting event for the wounded, injured and sick army personnel and veterans.

Harry in his memoir had said that an army instructor had deliberately stalled their Slingsby T67 Firefly propeller plane without warning. However, according to a news report, former Sergeant Major Michael Booley has countered the claim by saying that every aspect of this training is discussed beforehand with the trainees.

Ex-Sergeant Booley was quoted by Sunday Mirror saying, “I am staggered by this. In shock even.".

Booley's claims indicate that the memoir is more of an testimony, with probable interpretation of Prince Harry himself, which might be factually inaccurate.

Prince Harry recalling the incident in his memoir Spare writes, “On one of our first flights together, with no warning, Booley threw the aircraft into a stall.

“I felt the left wing dip, a sickening feeling of disorder, of entropy, and then, after several seconds that felt like decades, he recovered the aircraft and levelled the wings.

“I stared at him. What in the absolute—? Was this an aborted suicide attempt?’

“No, he said gently. This was the next stage in my training."

Booley dismissed the claims by the Duke of Sussex and said, “Whilst the book compliments me, the recollection of the sorties and lessons is inaccurate, I’m afraid.

“It’s important to highlight that nothing in the cockpit comes as a surprise.

“Every sortie is thoroughly briefed beforehand, every single aspect."

“The sortie is flown exactly as per that brief. The only time there are surprises is later in the syllabus, not as stated in the book, when emergencies are introduced. "

“Engine failures are practised before the first solo obviously, in case the student suffers one." as quoted by Sunday Mirror.

Nearly two weeks ago, another of Prince Harry's claims made it tot he news, putting ‘’Britons in a doldrum' wherein the Duke of Sussex in his memoir claimed that he had killed 25 Talibans during his stint in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry had claimed that he was in charge of firing missiles from an Apache attack helicopter during war in Afghanistan.