Complete list of world leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Complete list of world leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral3 min read . 06:53 AM IST
Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations
Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.
The following are some of the expected attendees, and the countries that were not invited:
The following are some of the expected attendees, and the countries that were not invited:
ROYAL ATTENDEES
ROYAL ATTENDEES
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, his wife Queen Sofia
- Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, his wife Queen Sofia
- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
- King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
- King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah
- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah
- Jordan's King Abdullah
- Jordan's King Abdullah
- Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud
- Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud
- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
- King of Lesotho, Letsie III
- King of Lesotho, Letsie III
- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri
- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri
- Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang
- Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang
- Prince of Monaco, Albert II
- Prince of Monaco, Albert II
- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan
- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan
- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said
- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said
- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
- President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- King of Tonga, Tupou VI
- King of Tonga, Tupou VI
NATIONAL LEADERS
NATIONAL LEADERS
AMERICAS
AMERICAS
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados
- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados
- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
- Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines
EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST
EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST
- Emmanuel Macron, President of France
- Emmanuel Macron, President of France
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal
- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal
- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia
- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
- Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece
- Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece
- George Vella, President of Malta
- George Vella, President of Malta
- Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
- Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
- Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister
- Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
- Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt
- Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt
- Isaac Herzog, President of Israel
- Isaac Herzog, President of Israel
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
AFRICA
AFRICA
- Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
- Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
- Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria
- Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria
- Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
- Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
- William Ruto, President of Kenya
- William Ruto, President of Kenya
- Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda
- Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda
- Ali Bongo, President of Gabon
- Ali Bongo, President of Gabon
- General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader
- General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader
- Christophe Mboso N'kodia, National Assembly president in Democratic Republic of Congo
- Christophe Mboso N'kodia, National Assembly president in Democratic Republic of Congo
ASIA
ASIA
- Droupadi Murmu, President of India
- Droupadi Murmu, President of India
- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China
- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
- Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore
- Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore
COUNTRIES NOT INVITED
COUNTRIES NOT INVITED
- Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.
- Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.
Countries that have not been invited include Syria and Venezuela because London does not currently have normal diplomatic relations with those states. Britain has also not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.
Countries that have not been invited include Syria and Venezuela because London does not currently have normal diplomatic relations with those states. Britain has also not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.