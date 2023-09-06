Con artist says Barack Obama took drugs, had sex with him in 2008 | Video

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson had shared a clip of his upcoming interview with Larry Sinclair, who alleges he saw Obama smoking crack and engaged in sexual activities with him in 1999.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has shared a clip of his upcoming interview with con artist Larry Sinclair who had alleged that he saw former United States President Barack Obama smoking crack before engaging in sexual activities with him in 1999 when he was a state senator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Larry Sinclair had made the same allegations years ago in 2008 but they were largely dismissed by the US media as Barack Obama.

Larry Sinclair said that he met Barack Obama outside a bar in Chicago in November 1999 but did not know that he was a state senator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, he is heard saying: “I had given Barack $250 to pay for cocaine, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking it. So I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go."

“I had no idea who he was. It definitely wasn't Barack's first time," Larry Sinclair is heard saying.

He had made similar claims in 2008 when Barack Obama was heading for a win in the presidential elections. Larry Sinclair had claimed that Barack Obama took drugs and also had an affair with a choir director who was later murdered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson alleged the media did not report the allegations for the fear of losing access to the top politician. “Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign," he said, adding, “so, they did not report on it."