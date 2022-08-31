Concerned about India's participation in Russia military drills: US

The United States is concerned about India's plans to participate in joint military exercises with Russia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, adding that "every participating country will make its own decisions"
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The United States' house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is concerned about India's plans to participate in joint military exercises with Russia. She said, "every participating country will make its own decisions".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The United States' house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is concerned about India's plans to participate in joint military exercises with Russia. She said, "every participating country will make its own decisions".
"The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I'll leave it at that," the Press Secretary said.
"The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions. And I'll leave it at that," the Press Secretary said.
Press Secretary was asked about the Biden administration's view over India-US relationships as reports of New Delhi participating in military exercises with Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Press Secretary was asked about the Biden administration's view over India-US relationships as reports of New Delhi participating in military exercises with Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have concerns and any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked," she added.
"We have concerns and any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked," she added.
Moscow announced plans to hold "Vostok" exercises last month in which China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia are also participants.
Moscow announced plans to hold "Vostok" exercises last month in which China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Mongolia are also participants.
According to Russian News Agency, TASS, the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise will be held under the command of the chief of Russia's General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, at 13 training grounds in the Eastern Military District. The exercises are expected to take place till September 5.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Russian News Agency, TASS, the Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise will be held under the command of the chief of Russia's General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, at 13 training grounds in the Eastern Military District. The exercises are expected to take place till September 5.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She said, "We have concerns and any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked,".
She said, "We have concerns and any country exercising with Russia while Russia is waging this unprovoked,".
The Russian Defense Ministry had stated, earlier, that during the drills the participating forces would practice measures to maintain military security in the eastern region.
India had inked the USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five squadrons of S-400s in October 2018. Marking the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic ties, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov in June said that the S-400 Triumf air defense missile system is proceeding well and by schedule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India had inked the USD 5.43 billion deal with Russia for five squadrons of S-400s in October 2018. Marking the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Russian-Indian diplomatic ties, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov in June said that the S-400 Triumf air defense missile system is proceeding well and by schedule.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to Washington-based experts, India remains important to US strategy. They also pointed out that India-US security relations have grown rapidly over the last decade and a half.
According to Washington-based experts, India remains important to US strategy. They also pointed out that India-US security relations have grown rapidly over the last decade and a half.
According to a report, Indian students got twice as many US visas as China this year. A total of 77,799 Indian students received F-1 visas from January to July this year, while in China, 46,145 got the visa. The F-1 visa is issued to those who wish to study at a US university or college, high school, private elementary school, or, other academic institutions.
According to a report, Indian students got twice as many US visas as China this year. A total of 77,799 Indian students received F-1 visas from January to July this year, while in China, 46,145 got the visa. The F-1 visa is issued to those who wish to study at a US university or college, high school, private elementary school, or, other academic institutions.
Also United States Senator Jon Ossoff is all set for an eight-day visit to India to strengthen economic, scientific, cultural, and security ties between the two countries. Ossoff, who is from the State of Georgia, will work to represent the Indian American community in Georgia where the growing Indian diaspora is a thriving and beloved part of the community.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Also United States Senator Jon Ossoff is all set for an eight-day visit to India to strengthen economic, scientific, cultural, and security ties between the two countries. Ossoff, who is from the State of Georgia, will work to represent the Indian American community in Georgia where the growing Indian diaspora is a thriving and beloved part of the community.