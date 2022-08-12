'Concerned...calls for de-escalation of tensions,' MEA on Taiwan issue2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 05:07 PM IST
- The Ministry of External Affairs said, ‘Like many other countries, India too is concerned over recent developments’
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan. "We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo, de-escalation of tensions, and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.