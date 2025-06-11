‘Concrete action now’: Zelensky’s furious plea to US and Europe as Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa with over 300 drones

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on global allies to respond forcefully to the renewed Russian assault, demands ‘concrete action’ as Russian strikes hit Kyiv and Odesa.

“It is vital that the response to this and other similar Russian attacks is not silence from the world, but concrete action. Action from America, which has the power to force Russia into peace. Action from Europe, which has no alternative but to be strong,” Zelensky posted on social media.

His remarks come amid mounting frustration over the stalled peace talks and what Ukraine sees as insufficient Western resolve.

Russian hits Kyiv and Odesa The statement also comes when Ukraine was rocked early Tuesday (June 10) by a massive wave of Russian drone and missile strikes, killing at least three people and damaging civilian infrastructure, including a maternity hospital in Odesa and residential areas in Kyiv. Officials said over 300 drones and seven missiles were launched by Russia, two of which were reportedly of North Korean origin.

Odesa Governor Oleg Kiper said, “The enemy massively attacked Odesa with strike drones… The Russians hit a maternity hospital, an emergency medical ward and residential buildings.”

Authorities reported two deaths and nine injuries in Odesa, while Kyiv’s mayor confirmed that one woman was killed and four others wounded, with strikes hitting seven districts, setting buildings and cars ablaze.

Russia claims strategic military strikes Russia’s defense ministry claimed responsibility, saying it had successfully targeted Ukrainian “aviation, missile, armored vehicle and ship-building facilities” in Kyiv.

“The goal of the strikes was achieved. All designated objects were hit,” the ministry said in a statement.

However, civilian areas were hit, prompting renewed international concern over Moscow’s tactics.

Kyiv responds with cross-border strikes Ukraine retaliated with drone strikes deep into Russian territory. Authorities in Belgorod, near the border, said a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person at a petrol station.

Russia's Rosaviatsia confirmed temporary restrictions at more than a dozen airports due to the drone activity, as the Ukrainian Air Force reported intercepting a record 479 drones launched by Russia into Ukraine the previous night.

Peace talks at a standstill Recent talks in Turkey resulted only in a prisoner exchange agreement. Zelensky said further dialogue with the current Russian delegation is "pointless."

“Time for everyone to finally accept the fact that Russia understands only strikes, not rational words,” said Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's top aide.

Russia continues to demand that Ukraine cede occupied territories, drop NATO ambitions, and accept Kremlin-defined conditions, while rejecting a proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire backed by Kyiv and the EU.

Territorial escalation and ongoing war Over the weekend, Moscow announced it had launched an offensive into the Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time, marking an escalation in its territorial push. Ukrainian cities continue to face daily Russian air strikes, while the humanitarian toll mounts.